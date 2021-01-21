Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,835% compared to the average daily volume of 169 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.