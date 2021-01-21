Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,684% compared to the average volume of 263 put options.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. 140166 lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NYSE SKX opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

