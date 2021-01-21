Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus Sells 14,047 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSCO stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

