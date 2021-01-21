TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.