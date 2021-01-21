Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Total were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 29.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Total by 0.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Total by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,785. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.