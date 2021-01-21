Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

