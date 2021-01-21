Tornado Price Reaches $48.54 on Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Tornado has a market capitalization of $291,239.05 and $553,256.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado token can now be bought for $48.54 or 0.00149902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074743 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00278612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00067519 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

