TL Private Wealth Has $665,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $244.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $246.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

