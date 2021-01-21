TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,203,650 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of TimkenSteel worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50,367 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TMST opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

