ThoreCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,268.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $6,363.53 or 0.19500000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $551.63 million and $34,268.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00050448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00124003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00273916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067252 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

