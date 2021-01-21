Thisoption (TONS) Hits Market Cap of $526,661.16

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $526,661.16 and approximately $1.68 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00050548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00125477 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00279420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00067612 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

