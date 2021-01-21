Thisoption Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $535,465.78 and approximately $2.67 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

