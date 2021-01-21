Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.20 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $151.89 million and $7.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,228,115,200 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel's official website is www.thetatoken.org .

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

