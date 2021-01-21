TheStreet Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to “B-“

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 331.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

