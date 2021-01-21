Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $513.58. 60,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,971. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

