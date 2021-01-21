Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Down 9.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shares fell 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.29. 723,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 416,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.