Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Down 9.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shares fell 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.29. 723,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 416,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:THTX)
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
