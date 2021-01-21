The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

NYSE DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.