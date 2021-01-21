The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.42. 82,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,134. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

