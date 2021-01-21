The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Shyft Group traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 9083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

SHYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.