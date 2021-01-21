The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 155.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $79.52 million and $295.12 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 209.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024439 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,556,458 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

