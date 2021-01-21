The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $148.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.70 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $159.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $596.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.04 million to $603.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $608.95 million, with estimates ranging from $598.89 million to $619.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

