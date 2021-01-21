The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

