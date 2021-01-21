The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

