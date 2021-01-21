The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,800,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

