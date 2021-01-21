The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

