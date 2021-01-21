The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lifted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,962. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

