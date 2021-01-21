The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53 (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TMG opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Mission Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 21.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.63.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) in a research note on Wednesday.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

