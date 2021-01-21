The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,832 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 1.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock remained flat at $$40.62 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,623. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.