The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.80.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.