The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.80. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

