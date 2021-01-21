The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.80. The firm has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

