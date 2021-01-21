The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.46

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.46 and traded as high as $33.70. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 27,572 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $88.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

