The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of GT opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

