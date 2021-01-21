The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) to “Buy”

The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPY opened at $12.50 on Thursday.
