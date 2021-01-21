The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) to “Buy”

The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPY opened at $12.50 on Thursday.

The Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

