The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Buy

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

