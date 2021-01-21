The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.50.

GS opened at $290.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

