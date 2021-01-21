The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $279.00 to $321.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.50.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $290.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,847,000 after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

