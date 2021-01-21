The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) received a $225.00 price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.50.

NYSE:GS opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

