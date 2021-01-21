The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $276.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.50.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

GS stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

