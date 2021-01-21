The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.47

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and traded as high as $80.60. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) shares last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 242,602 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 145.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.93.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

