The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sets New 1-Year High at $384.18

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $384.18 and last traded at $384.18, with a volume of 1192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.