The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $2.80. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $384.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day moving average of $330.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.