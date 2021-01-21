The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $5,492,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.