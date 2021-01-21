The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.21. 35,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,554. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.91. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

