The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. FMR LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.69.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $196.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

