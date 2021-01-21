The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.58. 472,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 467,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 72.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $846,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,468 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.