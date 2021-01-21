The Buckle, Inc.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales rose 8.4% during the month of December. The Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other The Buckle news, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,787. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKE stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The Buckle has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.13%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 631,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

