The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

BKGFY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

BKGFY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.43. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

