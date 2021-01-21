The Bank of Nova Scotia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,318% compared to the typical volume of 90 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 228,204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 96,079 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after buying an additional 724,822 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

