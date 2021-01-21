The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.96

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.96 and traded as high as $145.00. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 63,765 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.54.

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

